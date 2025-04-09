IFT Releases New Resources to Aid Food and Beverage Industry in Sugar Reduction

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, has released two educational resources to aid food and beverage professionals in sugar reduction strategies. The free to download Sugar Alternatives At A Glance resource and the IFT members-only Sugar Alternatives Overview provide key information on widely used artificial and natural sweeteners such as regulatory status, considerations for substitutions, and sweetness levels compared to sugar that can help streamline the sugar reduction product development process.

Each resource covers 19 common sugar alternatives, including artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin, as well as natural sweeteners like stevia, monk fruit, and sugar alcohols including erythritol and xylitol. Sugar Alternatives At A Glance includes common names, commercial derivation, and sweetness levels for an essential high-level overview for food and beverage professionals beginning the sugar reduction process, while the IFT members-only Sugar Alternatives Overview provides a deep dive into common use cases, regulatory status, scientific studies, and considerations for substitutions, aiding developers in perfecting their formulation while saving valuable time in the product development journey.

“Reducing added sugar is top of mind for consumers, health and nutrition professionals, and product developers, but finding the right sugar alternatives for a product can be challenging. IFT’s Sugar Alternatives At A Glance and Sugar Alternatives Overview are indispensable resources for those looking to efficiently reduce added sugars while satisfying consumer taste preference,” said Anna Rosales, IFT Senior Director of Government Affairs & Nutrition.

IFT has also released a free-to-read special collection from its scientific publications, Journal of Food Science and Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, on the subject. “Alternative Sweeteners and Sugar Reduction” explores a variety of topics including sweetness perception, human physiological response to sweeteners, sensory aspects, and use cases of alternatives sweeteners, as well as sugar-free and reduced-sugar products.

IFT’s Journals will also sponsor a keynote session at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, which is being held July 13-16, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. “Reimagining Flavor: Reducing Fat, Salt, and Sugar for Healthier Foods” will convene leading scientists from across the food system as they share cutting-edge research, practical insights, and real-world experiences in reformulating food products to meet the growing demand for healthier options.

Register for IFT FIRST before April 19, 2025, and receive an early bird discount. IFT members also receive a special discount. To learn more, email membershipinfo@ift.org.

Previously, IFT provided comments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on its efforts to reduce added sugar consumption, sharing expert insight on strategies for labeling products with added sugars and reformulating foods to reduce added sugars.

About Institute of Food Technologists

Since 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has served as the voice of the global food science community. IFT advocates for science, technology, and research to address the world’s greatest food challenges, guiding our community of more than 200,000. IFT convenes professionals from around the world – from producers and product developers to innovators and researchers across food, nutrition, and public health – with a shared mission to help create a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. IFT provides its growing community spanning academia, industry, and government with the resources, connections, and opportunities necessary to stay ahead of a rapidly evolving food system as IFT helps feed the minds that feed the world. For more information, please visit ift.org.



