In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, La Monarca Bakery Creates New Churro Cookies

La Monarca Bakery, a beloved Mexican food brand known for its authentic pan dulce, cookies, and coffees, is excited to announce the latest addition to their cookie lineup that will debut in Costco next month: Crunchy Cinnamon Churro Cookies.

Starting mid-September, these sweet, buttery and flaky treats will be available in 59 Costco warehouses across Southern California, bringing a new way to enjoy the churro’s iconic flavors. For consumers who cannot wait until mid-September, they can visit one of La Monarca Bakery’s twelve locations to ask for a sample.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new Churro Cookie creation at Costco, and hope to delight all Costco members with the sweet flavor of Mexico.” says co-founder & CEO Ricardo Cervantes. “Our Churro Cookies capture the flavor of a traditionally fried churro, but in a baked, crunchy, buttery cookie. We grind our cinnamon in-house, and use only simple ingredients for the perfect mix of sweetness and cinnamon.”

Made with only six ingredients – flour, butter, water, sugar, cinnamon and salt – La Monarca Bakery’s new Churro Cookies are a perfect blend of cinnamon, butter and crunchy texture reminiscent of the iconic churro, but in a cookie that’s baked, not fried and easy to enjoy anytime.

Since opening its first location in Huntington Park in 2006, La Monarca Bakery has expanded to 12 bakery-cafes and a line of packaged cookies, coffees and chocolate beverage mixes that revamps classic Mexican recipes with high quality simple ingredients, and are now available at over 1,000 retail locations across the U.S.

For more information and a list of Costco locations where La Monarca Bakery’s Churro Cookies will be available, please visit lamonarcabakery.com.

About La Monarca Bakery

La Monarca Bakery was inspired by the pan dulce and pastries that founders Ricardo Cervantes and Alfredo Livas grew up enjoying in their hometown in Mexico. The company’s mission is to make delicious products with the Sweet Flavor of Mexico™, create opportunities in the communities they serve, and care for the environment. Their products are made with top-quality fresh ingredients, without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. They are 1% for the Planet certified and donate 1% of the sales of packaged products to their non-profit partner ECOLIFE Conservation to protect and preserve the Monarch butterfly. La Monarca Bakery’s products can be found in 1000+ grocery stores including Costco, Albertsons, Vons, World Market, Safeway, Pavilions, Vallarta Supermarkets, Northgate Markets and Gelson’s.