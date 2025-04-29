In Partnership with Lotus Bakeries, Vandemoortele Introduces the Biscoff Croissant and Biscoff Roll

In partnership with Lotus Bakeries, we proudly created the Biscoff® Croissant and the newly introduced Biscoff® Roll. These delightful treats are generously filled with the iconic Biscoff® spread and topped with crunchy Biscoff® cookie pieces. Designed to captivate taste buds and satisfy our customers’ cravings, these delicious pastries are now being made available across Europe and beyond.

After the successful launch of our branded Biscoff® donuts, we are delighted to announce another delicious collaboration! From now on, people all around Europe can savour our Biscoff® Croissant. But that’s not all—we’re excited to introduce our latest addition: the Biscoff® Roll. Our tasty treats are perfect for making breakfasts, snack times, and coffee breaks even more delightful!

About Vandemoortele

Vandemoortele is a family-owned, leading European food group that produces and sells high-quality food products with a strong focus on sustainability, from ingredient sourcing to product packaging and shipment. Founded in Izegem, Belgium, in 1899, Vandemoortele specialises in two categories: Bakery Products and Plant-Based Food Solutions. The company is renowned for its innovative and high-quality products. In 2024, Vandemoortele achieved a turnover of approximately EUR 2 billion, employing 4,094 associates (both permanent and temporary). The head office is located in Ghent, Belgium, with commercial offices in 12 European countries, as well as 2 in the United States and 1 in Asia. Vandemoortele operates on 31 high-quality production sites across Europe and 1 in the U.S., ensuring proximity to key markets, and exports from Europe to around 70 countries worldwide.

In 2025, Vandemoortele expanded its presence in the Italian frozen bakery market by acquiring Lizzi Srl. Lizzi operates four production plants in Northern Italy (Assago, Caronno Pertusella, Sommariva, and Monticello) and specialises in frozen bakery products, including sweet and savoury pastries, patisserie, bread, pizza, and focaccia. This acquisition enhances Vandemoortele’s portfolio and strengthens its position in the Italian market.

