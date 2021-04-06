In Response to the Pandemic – Baker Boy Launches Individually Wrapped Donuts Line

DICKINSON, N.D. – Bakery manufacturer Baker Boy is announcing the launch of a new line of individually wrapped donuts under The Donut Hole® brand. A true product of the pandemic, when food safety is more important than ever, these donuts are perfect for foodservice and retail alike.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the importance of food safety, foodservice operators are under more scrutiny than ever to provide fresh products in safe, user-friendly packaging. Many stores are now required to serve fresh bakery products either wrapped or in pre-packaged containers. This has led to unappealing bakery case displays and additional work for employees.

The Donut Hole® Individually Wrapped Donuts offer operators a solution to this potentially lasting trend with a new line of packaged and fully finished retail-ready donuts. The branded packaging also includes retail-ready essentials such as Nutrition Facts, ingredient information and a scannable UPCs for each donut.

These donuts come in eight flavors and arrive at the operator frozen and ready to thaw and serve. The Donut Hole® packaging features eye-catching branding and flavor callouts, as well as clear wrapping so customers can easily see each donut’s exceptional quality.

The Donut Hole® Individually Wrapped line features unique flavors, including Baker Boy’s signature and unique Magic Ring® Filled Donuts — ring donuts with delicious filling in every bite. Flavors include:

Chocolate Iced Chocolate & Creme Filled Magic Ring® Donuts

White Iced Raspberry Filled Magic Ring® Donuts

Apple Filled Magic Ring® Donuts

Glazed Donuts

Glazed Old Fashioned Donuts

Maple Iced Long Johns

Cake Donuts

Blueberry Cake Donuts

In September 2020, Baker Boy launched a new pilot product line of individually wrapped donuts in unbranded packaging to test sales performance. The individually wrapped donuts category quickly became one of the most successful product launches in the company’s 66-year history, selling over 1 million donuts within the first six months. The success of those products in multiple foodservice segments led the company to move forward with adding branding, and FDA required information to move into retail channels.

“We heard the demand of many operators who loved the donuts but wanted a branded product with flavor call-outs and scannable UPCs,” Baker Boy Marketing Manager Dustin Monke said.

The Donut Hole® Individually Wrapped Donuts are ideally suited for multiple foodservice segments, most notably convenience stores, schools, healthcare, hotels, colleges and universities, catering, coffee shops, military foodservice, micro-markets and frictionless markets.

Along with traditional iced and glazed favorites, the line features three whole grain donuts perfect for K-12 and healthcare foodservice. These are the Apple Filled Magic Ring® Donut, Cake Donut and Blueberry Cake Donut — all of which are made with more than 51% whole grain.

Baker Boy encourages a two-day thawed shelf life on The Donut Hole® Individually Wrapped Donut line to help maintain the high-quality freshness associated with the brand.

“These are the same high-quality foodservice donuts you’d expect to find in any donut shop,” Monke said. “They aren’t donuts designed to sit on an end cap for three weeks. They have a wonderful fresh taste. But best of all they’re simple, sealed for safety, require minimal labor, and lead to little product waste.”

Headquartered in Dickinson, N.D., Baker Boy is a manufacturer of more than 300 premium bakery products for foodservice, bakery, C-store and private label customers. Baker Boy is the proud home of the brands The Donut Hole®, Magic Ring® Donuts and Prairie Pantry®. To learn more about the company and its products, visit http://www.bakerboy.com.