Ines Rosales Launches New Single Serve Tortas in the US

Washington, DC Ines Rosales announced the launch of a new Single Serve size for their Original Tortas. While honoring the 112 year-old recipe, the company is staying attuned with the current consumer needs by developing solutions for the changing lifestyle choices of the US shoppers. As we see the population trickling back into offices and schools, and eagerly resuming travel, consumers are demanding more grab and go options to satisfy their snacking needs. This new Olive Oil Torta size will make for an easy, better-for-you snack, which is all natural, Non-GMO verified, and is still manufactured by hand in their local factory in Spain.

“We’ve seen consumers increasingly demand convenience solutions, they want a tasty snack that fits their lifestyle”, said Lucia Conejo-Mir, Vice President of Sales North America for Ines Rosales. “At Ines Rosales, we are committed to listening to our consumers and our business partners, we believe this is the first strategic step into a fast-growing channel”. “Consumers are not just seeking products, they are looking for solutions”, Conejo-Mir continued. “We already have a delicious product, this was the next natural step”.

This single serve size is meant to offer a packaged, ready-to-eat product solution for spaces such as cafeterias, campuses, concessions, c-stores, salad and olive bars all over the country.

The convenience channel sales totaled almost 97 billion in 2021, showing a 6.9% dollar growth1. Ines Rosales sales in the US soared 47.7% in 2021 versus the previous year, continuing the company’s growth trend for the fifth consecutive year.

About Ines Rosales

What is a Torta? Spain’s favorite pastry snack since 1910. Each Torta is a handmade unique, flakey, delicious treat. Perfect with morning coffee, lunch, afternoon pick me up, or as an after-dinner treat. Top (cold) or bake with your favorite cheese, and charcuterie. Or drizzle with Chocolate, honey, jams… A perfect base for Tapas.

Who is Ines Rosales? In 1910, a local woman from Castilleja de la Cuesta (Spain) needed to find a way to support herself & her family. She decided to bake Olive Oil Tortas using her family’s cherished recipe and try her hand at selling them at the local train station in Seville. Travelers and locals fell in love with her Tortas and soon they became a staple in households across Andalusia. Over a century later, we stay true to Ines’ original recipe – making each one of our Tortas by hand and using only the best ingredients to deliver you the most delicious bite.

Website: www.inesrosales.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ines.rosales.usa

Instagram: @inesrosalesusa

1Source: NielsenIQ, https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2022/on-the-go-convenience-store-shoppers-shifting-towards-healthier-fresh-categories/