Infor AI Helps Global Bakery Business to Rise

Zeelandia Group, the global bakery ingredients business, has deployed Infor Coleman AI to help increase revenues and enhance customer experiences.

Using Infor Coleman AI, Zeelandia is improving the accuracy and speed of product selection and pricing strategies and sustaining business growth despite ongoing market challenges.

Based in the Czech Republic, Zeelandia started its digital transformation journey with Infor in 2017, moving its ERP to Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. The cloud ERP provides a modern technology platform, Infor OS, to derive more value through innovations, including the applications of Infor Coleman AI.

