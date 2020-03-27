Insights on the Global Bread Market to 2027

DUBLIN—The “Bread Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product Type; Nature; Distribution Channel, and Geography” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global bread market accounted for US$ 190,550 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account US$ 260,930.3 Mn by 2027.

Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market. Furthermore, the demand for low-carb, high-fiber, multigrain, and fortified bread due to increase in health consciousness among the consumers have offered lucrative opportunities to bread manufacturers. Apart from this rapid urbanization, rising industrialization and rise in disposable income also supports the growth of bread market in developing countries.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ResearchAndMarkets.com