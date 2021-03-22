International Artisan Bakery Expo﻿ Postpones

After closely monitoring the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and speaking at length with our exhibitors, attendees, and the local host facilities, we have decided to postpone the June 2021 Pizza and Bakery Expos.

The new dates for the co-located events are Tuesday, August 17 through Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the Central Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. This postponement is due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including current government restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by the state of Nevada and other government and public health authorities; the fact that the LVCC currently remains closed; and the various travel restrictions affecting attendees and participating companies.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: International Artisan Bakery Expo