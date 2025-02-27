International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Carla Hall to Join IDDBA 2025 Speaker Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces that Food Network star and host, Carla Hall, will take the stage during IDDBA 2025.

“Carla’s story of passion and belief that food connects us all is reflective of the people and industry IDDBA serves,” said Jeremy Johnson, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Events.

Carla Hall first won over audiences when she competed on Bravo’s Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars and shared her philosophy to always cook with love. She is a trained chef who has worked in several professional restaurant kitchens in and around the Washington, D.C. area and believes food connects us all, a belief she strives to convey through her work, her cooking, and in her daily interactions with others.

Carla spent seven years co-hosting ABC’s Emmy Award-winning, popular lifestyle series The Chew, and is currently featured on the Food Network as a judge on competition shows such as Summer, Holiday, and Halloween Baking Championships. Her latest cookbook, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, was published in 2018, landing on annual Best Cookbook lists across the country and receiving an NAACP Image Awards nomination.

In 2024 Carla is being honored by Les Dames d’Escoffier as Grande Dame, a lifetime achievement award and honorary title given to members in recognition of extraordinary contributions within the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. Carla has also published a children’s book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread (2021), a heartwarming tale loosely based on Hall’s childhood growing up in Nashville, TN. Carla is an ambassador for Caire Beauty.

IDDBA 2025 is June 1-3 in New Orleans, LA. Register for IDDBA 2025 today!

