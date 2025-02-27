International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Claire Saffitz to Join IDDBA 2025 Speaker Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces that author and YouTube host, Claire Saffitz, will take the stage during IDDBA 2025.

“As host of the YouTube channel baking show, Dessert Person, Claire reaches over one million subscribers, is a former Bon Appétit Senior Food Editor, and shares her love of food with audiences through her award-winning cookbooks and books,” said Jeremy Johnson, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Events.

Saffitz’s first cookbook, Dessert Person, published in 2020 by Clarkson Potter, won the IACP Julia Child First Cookbook Award. Her second book, What’s For Dessert, published in 2022, was nominated for the James Beard Award.

Previously, Claire was Senior Food Editor at Bon Appétit magazine. She currently hosts a baking YouTube channel called Dessert Person, which has over one million subscribers. She also writes recipes and hosts videos for New York Times Cooking.

Claire was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and now lives in New York with her husband, cats, and chickens.

IDDBA 2025 is June 1-3 in New Orleans, LA. Register for IDDBA 2025 today!

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.