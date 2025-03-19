International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Kevin Costner to Join IDDBA 2025 Speaker Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces that Academy Award-winning director, producer, and actor Kevin Costner will be part of the star-studded IDDBA 2025 speaker lineup.

While working at the famed Raleigh Studios and taking acting classes at night, Kevin Costner’s career in film officially began when he landed a role in the ensemble drama The Big Chill. Although he would not make the final cut in the film, it would set the stage for starring roles in a string of seminal films, the first of which being the coming-of-age comedy, Fandango.

Throughout his career, Costner has varied his choices with comedy, action and drama roles. He has appeared in such popular box-office hits as Silverado, No Way Out, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard and Wyatt Earp.

Costner’s exceptional filmmaking abilities were showcased in Dances with Wolves, which he produced, directed and starred in, and which won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

In addition to appearing in memorable roles in JFK, The Untouchables and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, he re-teamed with his Bull Durham director Ron Shelton for the hit feature Tin Cup.

Costner also starred in Thirteen Days, successfully collaborating again with his No Way Out director Roger Donaldson. His other film credits include For Love of the Game, The War, 3,000 Miles to Graceland, Dragonfly and The Postman, his second directing effort.

Kevin Costner last directed the box office hit and critically acclaimed film Open Range, which he also co-starred in alongside Robert Duvall and Annette Bening.

Costner co-starred with Joan Allen in the dramatic film Upside of Anger; opposite Jennifer Aniston in Rumor Has, It directed by Rob Reiner for Warner Brothers; The Guardian, an action drama for Touchstone Pictures in which he portrayed a Coast Guard rescue swimmer; the thriller Mr. Brooks, and he starred in Touchstone Pictures’ political comedy Swing Vote.

Costner also starred in the History Channel’s record-setting mini-series The Hatfields and McCoys: An American Vendetta in which he portrayed “Devil” Anse Hatfield, the patriarch of the famed clan, opposite Bill Paxton. He also served as a producer of the series, which received 16 Emmy Award nominations, winning the Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie Emmy for Costner. He also received the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance.

Most recently Costner was seen in the Warner Bros. film Superman: Man of Steel, as the superhero’s father Jonathan Kent; co-starred with Chris Pine in Jack Ryan, Paramount Pictures’ revival of the Tom Clancy franchise; the spy thriller Three Days to Kill for Relativity Media; the football inspired Draft Day, directed by Ivan Reitman; the track team drama McFarland for Disney; the drama Black & White, which he produced and co-starred with Octavia Spencer; Criminal, in which he co-starred with Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones and Ryan Reynolds; and Hidden Figures, in which he co-starred with Taraji Henson, Octavia Spencer and Jenelle Monae, and received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble; the true-crime drama The Highwaymen opposite Woody Harrelson for Netflix; and the thriller Let Him Go, co-starring Diane Lane and directed by Tom Bezucha.

In addition, he starred in and executive-produced the Paramount Network’s hit drama, Yellowstone, a role for which he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Drama.

Currently, Costner is directing, producing and starring in Horizon: An American Saga, a multi-faceted, years-long span of post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue, from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the Native American people who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Through his Territory Pictures, he also serves as executive producer of the Civil War spy drama The Gray House, a six-hour limited series for Paramount +.

Costner also produced and co-authored the New York Times bestselling adventure novel The Explorers Guild.

When Costner is not working on films, he sings lead vocals and plays lead guitar in his band, Modern West, and can be seen playing venues across the country. The band recently recorded a collection of songs from and inspired by Yellowstone entitled Tales From Yellowstone, the follow-up to their Hatfields & McCoys-inspired album Famous For Killing Each Other. The band’s song “The Angels Came Down” from their album Turn It On was adopted by the Gold Star Moms and Gold Star Wives organizations, which support the mothers, wives and families of fallen soldiers.

IDDBA 2025 is June 1-3 in New Orleans, LA. Register for IDDBA 2025 today!

About IDDBA

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.