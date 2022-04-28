International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces New Addition to Special Guest Lineup for IDDBA 2022

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces the special guest lineup for IDDBA 2022.

“As we look forward to once again bringing our IDDBA community back together, we are excited to add an amazing list of speakers and entertainers to this year’s show schedule”, said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Marketing. Top leadership and motivational experts as well as world- renowned entertainers will take center stage during the industry leading show scheduled for June 5-7, 2022, in Atlanta Georgia.

“Excitement continues to build around the show floor and we are ready to share this tremendous news”, Atkins said.

IDDBA 2022 Guest Lineup:

Kindra Hall, The Irresistible Power of Strategic Storytelling Jon Dorenbos, Life is Magic

Dennis Snow, The Secrets to Success: Through Leadership

Mel Robbins, The 5 Second Rule-Achieve Break Through Performance in Your Career and Lifetime Dale Earnhardt Jr., Life in the Fast Lane

Just announced, IDDBA also welcomes Nicole Kidman. Having been recognized internationally for her riveting performances, Kidman has been recognized with the industry’s most prestigious honors including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and several Golden Globes.

“Our IDDBA 2022 show in Atlanta will continue the Association’s mission and vision to connect our industry,” said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Marketing. Atkins added, “having such an esteemed performer and producer to deliver to our audience is exciting. In addition, her partnership with SeraLabs and expanded role as the company’s Seratopical line brand ambassador, represents our work to support the entrepreneurial spirit.”

IDDBA 2022 is June 5-7, 2022 in Atlanta. GA. You can find more information on iddba.org, the myIDDBA app, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.