International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Announces Promotion and Organizational Change

Madison, WI- The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) proudly announces the combination of its Marketing and Membership teams and a corresponding promotion of Whitney Atkins as Vice-President of the newly formed Marketing and Membership department.

“Since joining the association, Whitney has led marketing efforts that have produced event and membership growth, while working hard for the association’s endeavors to support the industry year-round,” said David Haaf, IDDBA President, and CEO.

Having Atkins lead member loyalty and growth initiatives in addition to her marketing accomplishments sets IDDBA up to serve our member base and industry well into the future, added Haaf.

“Doing even more to bring together the already strong collaboration of marketing and membership is exciting. This change will help us better serve IDDBA’s members and the industry,” said Whitney Atkins, VP of Marketing and Membership.

This newly formed department allowed for the opportunity to move the association’s flagship trade show registration under the purview of VP of Events, Jeremy Johnson.

“Our industry has experienced significant change in the last few years. These strategic moves allow IDDBA to better support the dairy, deli, and bakery industries amidst those changes and into the future, “said Haaf.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.