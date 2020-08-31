Introducing the Latest Innovation in Automated Cake Icing: the Sheet Cake Icing Line

Unifiller Systems, a global leader in cake production equipment and a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to introduce its Sheet Cake Icing Line (SKIL), which is designed for industrial bakeries looking to automate the assembly, filling, and icing process for sheet cakes.

The bakery industry is currently facing a shortage of available labour due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and due to long term factors that include an aging workforce, fewer people entering the trade, a lack of trained candidates, and government policies that impact staff accessibility. This makes the SKIL Line a perfect addition for bakery plants looking for automation solutions to increase throughput and fortify a reduced staff.

This all-in-one sheet cake decorating line was designed and built with speed, accuracy, and efficiency in mind to help bakery manufacturers streamline their labor. The SKIL’s computer-controlled system can store up to 100 recipes and custom production speeds, icing up to 10 sheet cakes a minute. For base, top, and side icing, its servo depositors provide optimal spread control and reduce the need for manual touch-ups. Additional modules can be added to this base line for customized needs including the Cake Stacker, Cake Slicer, Bordering Line, and more.

