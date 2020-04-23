ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2020 Energy Star Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

GLENVIEW, Illinois – For the 13th consecutive year, ITW Food Equipment Group has earned the nation’s highest honor for energy efficiency.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it has awarded ITW Food Equipment Group its ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for 2020. By maintaining a focus on energy savings and efficiency in the manufacturing of food equipment from its family of premium brands – Hobart, Traulsen, Vulcan, Wolf, Baxter and Stero – ITW Food Equipment Group has earned Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence awards since 2010, as well as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year awards in 2008 and 2009.

“2019 was an important year in the development of energy efficient, ENERGY STAR certified equipment for our brands,” said Todd Blair, Director of Marketing, ITW Food Equipment Group. “Partnering with ENERGY STAR and the EPA is not just an important relationship for us; it’s important for our customers. Our dedication to sustainability goes beyond simply labeling ourselves “green.” We are committed to manufacturing more efficient commercial kitchen equipment for foodservice and food retail professionals, so they can feel confident they are using equipment that decreases impact on the environment as well as their bottom line.”

The premium brands of ITW Food Equipment Group have built their reputations on manufacturing high-performance commercial food equipment products that deliver superior energy and resource efficiency. With an expansive offering of more than 400 ENERGY STAR certified products, ITW Food Equipment Group is focused on the continued development of next-generation, energy-efficient equipment in 2020; the promotion of resource efficiency to its dealer network and customers; and continuous efficiency improvements at its manufacturing facilities.

In 2019, ITW Food Equipment Group brands increased the availability of ENERGY STAR certified models by 2 percent, improving their offering to 384 ENERGY STAR certified models. Other 2019 key accomplishments from ITW Food Equipment Group’s energy efficient equipment and technology included:

Nearly doubled the number of available ENERGY STAR certified convection ovens (from 14 to 26) from the Vulcan, Wolf and Hobart brands.

Completed a two-year program to convert all Traulsen brand refrigeration equipment production lines to low GWP, non-flammable HFO refrigerants that maintain or improve on prior model energy usage.

Introduced a new brand, Centerline™ by Hobart, that debuted with an ENERGY STAR certified undercounter dishwasher.

Published an ENERGY STAR toolkit for Vulcan dealers that details up-to-date, state-by-state rebates, incentives and talking points, which helps to show the financial benefit for purchasers.

Completed lighting efficiency upgrades (fluorescent to LED) at the company’s three largest facilities, Baltimore, Maryland; Troy, Ohio; and Fort Worth, Texas.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. The EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners who have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

Since its inception in 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs.

For more information about ENERGY STAR certified foodservice and food retail equipment available from ITW Food Equipment Group, visit www.energystar.gov/products/featured_partner/itw.

Information about the ENERGY STAR program, energy efficient products and strategies for building energy efficient facilities can be found at www.energystar.gov.

About ITW Food Equipment Group

ITW Food Equipment Group LLC, a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works, is the brand behind the brands found in commercial kitchens, cafeterias, bakeries, delis and groceries around the world. An ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2008, ITW Food Equipment Group embodies a family of premium brands including Hobart, Traulsen, Baxter, Vulcan, Wolf, Berkel, Stero, Somat, Gaylord, Kairak and Peerless—covering nearly all your commercial food equipment needs, from food preparation and refrigeration to cooking, baking and ventilation to weighing and wrapping to dishwashing and waste disposal. Backed by our nationwide network of factory-trained service technicians, we’re always nearby to install, maintain and service your equipment. Explore ITW Food Equipment Group by visiting www.itwfoodequipment.com.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.