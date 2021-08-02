Jane’s Dough Premium Foods Launches Rebrand That Corresponds With Company Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With distribution and demand growing to all-time highs for its premium pizza products, Jane’s Dough Foods is excited to announce it will now be known as Jane’s Dough Premium Foods effective immediately as the company unveiled a new logo and a complete website redesign (janesdoughpremiumfoods.com) to coincide with the name change.

Coming off a record year, the growing company can now be found in more than 11,000 distribution points nationally in club, grocery, mass merchandise, and foodservice channels. Jane’s Dough Premium Foods expanded its capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020 to produce 50 percent more topped pizzas, and it added state-of-the-art equipment to enable complex topping with more precision.

“We are excited about the future of Jane’s Dough Premium Foods,” said Stan Jacot, president of Jane’s Dough Premium Foods. “The new name, logo, and website clarify our strength – leaders in premium pizza. We create pizzas that consumers prefer, for every lifestyle.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the more than 80 associates who have worked hard to make our growth and success possible,” Jacot added. “Their attention to detail and passion for what we do is evident every day.”

Jane’s Dough Premium Foods, which is located on an ever-expanding food-making campus in Gahanna, Ohio where cutting-edge technologies, specialized companies, and tons of experience come together to create all things pizza related. Partnering with the Edge Innovation Hub (robotics and technical innovation), Grote Company (global expertise in food slicing and assembly equipment) and Donatos (Edge to Edge® pizza that is sold coast to coast), Jane’s Dough Premium Foods collaborates with some of the very best brains in the business.

About Jane’s Dough Premium Foods

Jane’s Dough Premium Foods produces dough and frozen pizza for co-pack and private label customers, in addition to the Sonoma Flatbreads Gluten-Free and Donatos Oven-Ready brands. Their premium products are available at over 11,000 locations nationally in club, grocery, mass merchandise and foodservice channels. For more about Jane’s Dough Premium Foods, visit janesdoughpremiumfoods.com.