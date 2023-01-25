Japan Wins the 2023 Pastry World Cup, France and Italy Respectively 2nd and 3rd

This Saturday 21st of January, 2023, the announcement of the victory of Japan, represented by Moe Takahashi, Naritoshi Suzuka, Yusaku Shibata, closes the 18th edition of the Pastry World Cup during Sirha Lyon 2023. This victory rewards the technique and creativity of the creations proposed by the team. France and Italy complete the podium, respectively 2nd and 3rd.

Discover the podium of the Grand Finale of the 2023 Pastry World Cup

1st : JAPAN – Moe Takahashi (chocolate), Naritoshi Suzuka (sugar), Yusaku Shibata (ice)

2nd : FRANCE – Georges Kousanas (chocolate), Jérémy Massing (sugar), Jana Lai (ice)

3rd : ITALY – Jacopo Zorzi (chocolate), Alessandro Petito (sugar), Martina Brachetti (ice)

4th : UNITED-KINGDOM – Martin Chiffers (chocolate), Nicolas Houchet (sugar), Michael Ho lam Kwan (ice)

5th : SOUTH KOREA – Kwang Man Jung (chocolate), Jeong Been Kim (sugar), Ho Yong Lim (ice)

6th : MALAYSIA – Charles Lim (chocolate) Pui Teng Mun (sugar), Jun Wei Goh (ice)

7th : USA – François Behuet (chocolate), Jordan Snider (sugar), Julie Eslinger (ice)

8th : CHINESE TAIPEI – Yu-Wei Xu (chocolate), Hsun-Han Chan (sugar), Yuan-Pin Chang (ice)

9th : ARGENTINA – Matías Dragún (chocolate), Lucas Carballo (sugar), Rub Darré (ice)

10th : CANADA – Jacob Pelletier (chocolate), Patrick Bouilly (sugar), Ross Baisas (ice)

11th : CHILI – Alejandro Espinoza (chocolate), Javiera Villegas (sugar), Niko Ibacache (ice)

12th : MOROCCO – Abdelkader Ejjatioui (chocolate), Ali Gousaid (sugar), Omar Eddib (ice)

13th : COLOMBIA – Carlos De Ávila (chocolate), Deiby Sanchez (sugar), Laura Mojica (ice)

14th : PHILIPPINES – Anthony Jay Segubiense (chocolate), Vergel Iral (sugar), Angelica Hong (ice)

15th : MAURITIUS – Stéphane Labastide (chocolate), Pravesh Gokhoola (sugar), Shivam Marooday (ice)

16th : TUNISIA – Moez Krid (chocolate), Bechir Hamed (sugar), Duminda Sapu Arachchige (ice)

17th : EGYPT – Ahmed Aboubakr (chocolate), Marzouk Marzouk (sugar), Mortada Abdellatif (ice)



Eco-responsible price : CANADA – Jacob Pelletier (chocolate), Patrick Bouilly (sugar), Ross Baisas (ice)



For 10 hours, the 17 teams, each composed of a chocolate maker, a sugar expert and a master ice cream maker, created 42 tasting desserts and 3 artistic pieces on the theme of climate change.



Pierre Hermé, President of the contest, Cédric Grolet, Honorary President of this edition, as well as the entire Jury, were seduced by the creations of the Japanese team, and their work wind-based to respect the “Climate Change” theme of the Pastry World Cup.

All the members of the jury also rewarded the team spirit as well as the non-wasting of the products.



“The level of the competition rises from one edition to the next, as evidenced by the very close results, attests Pierre Hermé, President of the Pastry World Cup. It is with great emotion that we award Japan, a country accustomed to the podium, which is back on the top 16 years after its last victory”.



“All the candidates were very passionate, which is satisfying for me as a pastry chef, ” ads Cédric Grolet, Honorary President of the Pastry World Cup. “I would like to thank all the people who worked here, for having helped me rediscover this wonderful profession, which is on an every-day evolution, visually and technically”.



After finishing second on the podium for the last 5 editions, the team composed of Moe Takashi, Naritoshi Suzuka and Yusaku Shibata allows Japan to win this year on the first step of the podium. This victory allows the country of the Rising Sun to win its first gold medal since 2007 and to add a third World Cup to their list of achievements.



After having reached the third place during the 2021 edition, the French team, composed of Georges Kousanas, Jérémy Massing and Jana Lai, is once again on the podium during this 18th edition. A vice-champion title that rewards the excellent work done by the team during the events.



Italy, after having won 3 gold medals, once again gets a place on the podium. This 3rd place is all the more symbolic as the ice cream candidate, Martina Brachetti, is the first Italian woman to be selected for the World Pastry Cup.