Jeff Havens Headlines Convention 2023

Overland Park, KS: BEMA is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for Convention 2023. Jeff Havens, a motivational business growth expert, will share his signature style of well-researched and relevant business insights wrapped in charismatic, comedic entertainment.

Havens will speak at Convention 2023 on Thursday, June 22. Thank you to Kwik Lok, our Convention keynote sponsor.

Not Your Typical Expert

Jeff is the founder of the Jeff Havens Company. He is in demand as a corporate trainer for his unique blend of enterprise insights and use of motivational humor to provide actionable answers to today’s business challenges. Combining elements of communication, leadership, change management, innovation, and customer experience, Jeff will demonstrate why improving your business should never be boring.

Jeff is known for his ability to educate using humor as a teaching tool, resulting in incredible audience engagement. He is also the author of Us vs. Them: Redefining the Multigenerational Workplace to Inspire Your Employees to Love Your Company, Drive Innovation, and Embrace Change and Reality: The Novel.

His approach to business education can be summed up with this quote. “Nobody ever learns anything if they’re too bored to listen.”

Reconnect and Be Inspired – Convention 2023

BEMA Convention 2023 will be held June 20-24 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff located along the scenic May River. The vibrant 20,000-acre community is nestled in the historic Lowcountry area between Hilton Head, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. BEMA members can choose to attend in-person, or via our convenient virtual Workforce Edition, accessible June 22 and 23 from home or the office. The interactive programming will include a unique presentation of skills and professional development workshops designed specifically for the baking industry workforce.

In the meantime, you can learn more about Jeff Havens at jeffhavens.com and on social media at

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.

About The Jeff Havens Company

The Jeff Havens Company is dedicated to the belief that no one learns if they are too bored to listen. Jeff provides microlearning opportunities and leadership training for rising stars using strategies to improve customer experience through plug-and-play and customized solutions. His company is known for its ability to prove it’s possible to have fun while improving your business.