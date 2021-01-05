Jimmy’s Cookies Adds Capacity and Enters Artisan Bread Category

CLIFTON, N.J. — Jimmy’s Cookies announced it will acquire Ecce Panis, an artisan bread brand, from Campbell Soup Company along with its bakery operations located in South River, New Jersey. Jimmy’s Cookies plans to continue operating the facility, producing the full suite of premium quality Ecce Panis products. The anticipated closing date for this transaction is at the end of January.

The addition of this 113,000 square-foot state of the art baking facility will also provide Jimmy’s with significant additional capacity for its growing gourmet cookie product business.

Howard Hirsch, Jimmy’s CEO said, “The addition of the Ecce Panis brand is consistent with our strategy to drive growth through expanding and diversifying our product line. Artisan breads represent a fast-growing segment of the bakery category and will complement our cookie business, providing customers with a full range of premium baked goods from a trusted partner.”

Michael Pisani, Jimmy’s President, added “We are excited about this acquisition, doubling our manufacturing capacity and keeping so many quality jobs in New Jersey.”

Ecce Panis is a premium brand of hand crafted, stone baked artisan breads and rolls that are sold to consumers through the in-store bakeries of leading retailers and grocery chains across the country.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jimmy’s Cookies

Jimmy’s Cookies’ is a Clifton, New Jersey based bakery and is a category leading producer of premium gourmet cookies and cookie dough serving the nation’s top grocery and mass market retailers.