Joel Feldman Appointed CEO of Sugar Bowl Bakery

HAYWARD, Calif. — After thirty-eight years of building, managing, and growing Sugar Bowl Bakery as a family business, Andrew Ly, co-founder and current CEO & Chairman of the Board, has stepped aside from the CEO seat and appointed current President & COO, Joel Feldman, as his successor.

Feldman will lead all cross functional activity and will formulate and execute the company’s long-term strategy, while Ly will continue to guide Sugar Bowl Bakery serving as an ambassador of the company culture and the face of the brand as Chairman of the Board.

“Since starting at Sugar Bowl Bakery five years ago, Joel has proven to be a talented, well-liked, and extremely capable leader. Despite the challenges of running a business during a pandemic, record inflation, and incredible supply chain challenges, Joel has adapted and thrived, leading the company to achieve tremendous growth and the opening of a new bakery in Atlanta,” said Andrew Ly, Sugar Bowl Bakery co-founder and Chairman of the Board.

Feldman joined Sugar Bowl Bakery in 2018 after over 10 years in leadership at ARYZTA, a global bakery company based in Zurich, Switzerland, supplying a wide-range of baked goods to the world’s leading foodservice and retail companies. Prior to ARYZTA, Feldman had roles of increasing responsibility with The Clorox Company. He has an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

“It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career to help lead this company and work alongside the entrepreneurial Ly family,” said Feldman. “Andrew and his family are a shining example of the American Dream and I’m honored to have the chance to take on this role. I look forward to ushering Sugar Bowl Bakery into a new era, while still placing our customers, fans, and employees at the forefront of all we do.”

About Sugar Bowl Bakery

Sugar Bowl Bakery is a minority- and family-owned and operated business, founded in 1984 by five Vietnamese brothers in pursuit of the American dream. Our mission is to bring people joy through delicious food and we live our mission by creating perfectly portioned baked goods made with simple ingredients and never any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Available globally in thousands of stores, our core offerings include tasty, premium treats like madeleines, palmiers, brownie bites, Duet Bites (half brownie bite, half madeleine), and fritters, and are sold at a price point accessible to the everyday consumer. Sugar Bowl Bakery operates two state of the art bakeries, in Hayward, CA and Tucker, GA, and its success is founded on five guiding values: humility, simplicity, family, creativity and integrity.

For more information on Sugar Bowl Bakery, please visit www.sugarbowlbakery.com.