Just Desserts Launches New Website

San Francisco, California – Just Desserts has launched a contemporary new website, featuring dynamic video elements enabling content to come to life.

“When we looked to design our new website, we wanted to leverage the potential of video to help tell our story and engage with the consumer”, according to Michael Mendes, CEO of Just Desserts.

The new site uses bold yet simple color pallet, which reinforces the brand trade dress, and is visually arresting. “We wanted to literally bring our consumers into the our commercial bakery, so they can see the melding of artistry and technology to produce our premium Just Desserts products”. The new website features a four minute video, providing consumers a virtual tour of the baking process, and the sophisticated technology coupled with hand crafted processes that take place behind the scenes. “We used extensive product photography to capture the premium nature of our line, while including images of the product as packaged to provide the functional resources key to a content rich consumer website”, noted Ana Speros, Director of Marketing.

The new website and video was produced by James Thomas Media, led by Tom Gachis. “Tom and his team have a unique ability to actively listen to the client and effectively emote the tone of the brand and the company culture. As they are vertically integrated, they are very cost efficient and highly collaborative”.

With the technological advancement of desktop and mobile devices to process high resolution video, it really opens up new possibilities on how we can connect with consumers” added Mendes. The company has also heightened consumer engagement on a variety of social platforms.

About Just Desserts

Just Desserts is a nut-free artisan-inspired baking company that makes premium desserts sold from coast to coast. Just Desserts was founded in San Francisco in 1974 with a passion for making delicious clean label desserts that are hand-crafted and made from scratch.

For more information, visit: JustDesserts.com