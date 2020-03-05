Just Desserts Promotes Jarett Peppard to Vice President of Sales

Just Desserts CEO Michael J. Mendes has announced the promotion of Jarett Peppard to Vice President of Sales. Prior to joining Just Desserts, Peppard held executive management positions with Harris Teeter, Roche Bros, Save Mart, and led strategic planning for Safeway’s bakery, deli and prepared foods departments nationwide. Peppard was trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

“Jarett has been extremely effective in leading the rapid distribution growth of the Just Desserts brand, and working closely with our retail partners to develop highly effective promotional programs,” noted Just Desserts CEO Michael Mendes. “Jarett will assume a larger role in leading our national accounts, and working closely with our operations and marketing team as we expand our platform.” Based in North Carolina, Peppard will continue the expansion of strategic partnerships in the East and Midwest, with a heightened focus on National accounts.

In 2019, the company experienced exceptional double digit growth, which has been further accelerated by the introduction of the expanded plant based Vegan offering.

Just Desserts is a nut-free artisan-inspired baking company that makes premium desserts sold from coast to coast. Just Desserts was founded in San Francisco in 1974 with a passion for making delicious clean label desserts that are hand-crafted and made from scratch.

The International Baking Industry Exhibition (IBIE) has awarded Just Desserts Vegan Midnight Chocolate Cake “Top Honors” in Product Innovation at the 2019 IBIE BEST in Baking Competition.

For more information, visit: JustDesserts.com. For media requests: Ana Speros asperos@justdesserts.com 415-780-6870.