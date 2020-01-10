Just Desserts Wholesale Bakery in San Francisco Launches Updated Website

Just Desserts, a bakery offering products at wholesale prices in San Francisco, California, has announced that they have launched their updated website. Michael Mendes, CEO of Just Desserts, pointed out that the website had been updated to enhance user experience, improve mobile experience, speed up load times, and make it easier for people to find what they are looking for.

Michael Mendes himself says, “We’re happy to announce that we have just launched our updated website. This is part of our commitment to continue making improvements in the service that we provide. With this updated website, we expect people using our site to have a better user experience, a better mobile experience, faster loading times, and enhanced search engine friendliness.”

He continues, “Just Desserts all started at a San Francisco cafe in 1974. We introduced our premium line of delicious, hand-crafted desserts, and the great taste traveled fast. Before we knew it, Just Desserts became a household name, with retailers carrying our products nationwide. Today, we’re proud to introduce our first line of premium organic products. Just like all of our other desserts, they’re hand-crafted and scratch-baked using the same tradition of baking we pioneered in San Francisco over 40 years ago.”

It is also important to note that Just Desserts is a nut free bakery. This means that they have no products with nuts, they have no nuts in their facility, and they make sure that nuts are not used on any of the equipment that they use to process their products. They also advise their suppliers that they are a nut free facility and that they require their suppliers not to process nuts on equipment used to produce the products that they supply to Just Desserts. And finally, they swab their equipment regularly to find out if there are any allergens or nuts present.

One of the newest range of products available from the wholesale bakery are their premium Vegan baked goods. These make use of a combination of nut free premium plant based ingredients, such as soy milk base that is different from other plant based proteins because is has all nine essential amino acids. The Just Desserts Vegan products include cupcakes, cakes, and cake minis. For instance, Just Desserts offers two premium 6” cakes. These are the Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Bundt Cake and Vegan Midnight Chocolate Cake. They also offer two vegan single serve options. These are the Vegan Black and White Cupcake and the bestselling Vegan Midnight Chocolate Cupcake. New vegan product are now being developed and will be launched later this month.

The core Just Desserts line-up Regular products offered by Just Desserts include a wide array of flavors. These include the Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting, Lemon Cake, Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Cookies and Cream Cake, Key Lime Cake, Mocha Cream Cake, Ghirardelli Chocolate Cake, Mint Dark Chocolate, and Raspberry Dark Chocolate Cake. Just Desserts is introducing a new Celebration cake which will be available this spring and will be a feature item for Unicorn Day on April 9th.

Single Serve Cake line is growing in popularity for those looking for an individual desserts. Flavors include the Chocolate Cake, Lemon Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Bundt Cake, Carrot Bundt Cake, and Lemon Bundt Cake. One of the fastest growing segment for the company in 2019 was the single serve cupcake segment. These artisan premium cupcakes come in a wide variety of flavors, including Cookies and Creak Cupcake, Lemon Drop Cupcake, White Tie Cupcake, Strawberry Patch Cupcake, Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Red Velvet Cupcake, Chocolate Fudge Cupcake, and Key Lime Cupcake.

