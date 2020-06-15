Kansas State University Hosting Drive-Thru Flour Distribution

Kansas State University Department of Grain Science and Industry is partnering with Kansas wheat farmers to provide flour for those in need in the local community.

Three months after Kansas State University implemented limited operations and moved to remote instruction, the department of Grain Science and Industry brought the Hal Ross Flour Mill back online to manufacture the flour.

The university will host a drive-thru flour distribution on Thursday, June 18, from 3-7 p.m. at the Hal Ross Flour Mill, located at 1980 Kimball Avenue in Manhattan. There is no charge for the flour, and it’s limited to one, 10-pound bag per vehicle and is not for resale.

