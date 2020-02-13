Kemin Food Technologies Announces the Addition of Emily Guilfoyle to its Bakery Team

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced that Emily Guilfoyle has joined Kemin Food Technologies – Americas as the Bakery R&D Manager.

As Bakery R&D Manager, Guilfoyle leads the bakery R&D team through technical advancements in innovation and new product development and develops custom blends and solutions as part of bakery customer support. Guilfoyle also supports cross-functional team members and customer opportunities with her bakery knowledge and expertise in ingredient functionality.

“We are really excited to have Emily working on our bakery team of experts,” said Courtney Schwartz, Marketing Director, Kemin Food Technologies. “She is working in the labs at our new Bakery Innovation Center, assisting in the development of the next generation of flatbreads and baked goods. Emily brings with her a unique and valuable skillset in both the art and science of bakery ingredients, leveraging creativity and technical expertise. She is a pivotal addition for Kemin Food Technologies as we continue to expand into new business opportunities in the bakery market.”

Guilfoyle has extensive experience in the bakery world. She began her career as a scientist in the functional ingredients group at Corbion, specializing in enzyme technology and other quality-improving ingredients in a variety of baked snack goods. She later joined T. Marzetti, where she focused on project management – from benchtop to full-scale production and commercialization – of finished bakery products and innovation projects for its retail brands and foodservice. In this role, she also supported production facilities with product/process improvements.

For her contributions to innovative bakery products, Guilfoyle has been part of multiple awards, including the IFT Food Expo Outstanding Innovation Award and American Society of Baking Product Development 1st Runner-up. She also served as Chair for the American Society of Baking’s Product Development Competition for Students.

Guilfoyle graduated with a bachelor’s degree in food science from Kansas State University and is a student of the American Institute of Baking. She is based out of Kemin’s global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa.

Click here for more information on Kemin Food Technologies.

###

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.