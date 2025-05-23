‘Killer Brownie’ is Here to Make Your Regular Brownie Feel Inadequate

If you’ve never heard of Killer Brownie, get ready — this multi-layered, caramel-stuffed brownie brand is about to show up at grocery stores everywhere. Born in 1988 at Dorothy Lane Market in Dayton, Ohio, Killer Brownie built a cult following for its over-the-top brownies packed with chocolate, caramel, cookie dough, and basically every inclusion you’d want in a bakery treat. Now, after decades as a local legend, the brand is launching nationwide with a fresh new look and big plans to take over the bakery section.

Starting May 7, Killer Brownie will roll out to over 15,000 grocery stores and for the first time, ship direct-to-consumer through KillerBrownie.com. Backed by Irresistible Foods Group — the team behind King’s Hawaiian and Grillo’s Pickles — the brand is aiming to shake up the bakery aisle, which has plenty of sweets but few with a name that sticks. Think of Killer Brownie as the ‘2-for-1’ dessert you didn’t know you needed: thick, gooey, unapologetically indulgent, and stacked with layers of chocolate, caramel, and more.

