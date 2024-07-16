KRISPY KREME Invites Fans on Global Adventure with All-New ‘Passport to Paris’ Doughnuts, Just in Time for the Games

Collection features three Parisian dessert-inspired doughnuts, available beginning July 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With all eyes on Paris this July, Krispy Kreme® fans around the world and throughout America, say “bonjour” to the brand’s latest collection inspired by iconic Parisian desserts: introducing Krispy Kreme’s all-new Passport to Paris Collection.

Available beginning July 15 for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris Collection provides fans with the delicious flavors of Parisian desserts while they cheer on America’s best athletes – without the airfare. The collection includes:

Crème Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée KREME™ filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée KREME™ filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch. Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard KREME™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard KREME™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls. Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla KREME™.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Fans also can enjoy a new Crème Brûlée Latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced or frozen. The limited-time beverage comes with Crème Brûlée flavors, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch.

Show how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 35 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 14,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.