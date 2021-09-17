Kroger Bakery Project Advancing to City Council for Final Approval

After a months-long delay stemming from concerns about half-baked plans, three prominent Columbus firms will move forward with their effort to turn the former Kroger Bakery site into a mixed-use development.

The project focuses on historic buildings located at 427 and 457 Cleveland Ave., buildings that are almost 100 years old. One was a Ford Motor Co. factory used to produce the Model T, while the building at 457 Cleveland Ave. was built in 1927 as the Kroger Bakery. Together they total 375,000 square feet.

A joint venture of Casto, Kelley Cos. and The Robert Weiler Co., dubbed Half Baked Holdings, bought the property for $8.15 million from Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. after it closed the bakery in 2019.

