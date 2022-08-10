Kwik Lok to Feature Sustainable Closure Solutions at International Baking Industry Exposition 2022

YAKIMA, Wash.–Kwik Lok will feature the latest in sustainable closure solutions and machinery at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) from September 18-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Kwik Lok is focused on helping the industry transition to more sustainable bag closures, and will feature a variety of solutions in its booth (#2024) to meet the needs of bakery companies around the world including:

Eco-Lok —a sustainable bag closure made of plant-based polymer NuPlastiQ®, uses up to 20% less fossil fuels in the manufacturing process and remains printable, reusable, and metal detector compatible.

—a sustainable bag closure made of plant-based polymer NuPlastiQ®, uses up to 20% less fossil fuels in the manufacturing process and remains printable, reusable, and metal detector compatible. Fibre-Lok —an environmentally-friendly closure composed entirely of 100% post-consumer recycled paper that offers the same reliability as traditional Kwik Lok products for those looking for a 100% plastic free solution that is home compostable in some markets and recyclable in others.

—an environmentally-friendly closure composed entirely of 100% post-consumer recycled paper that offers the same reliability as traditional Kwik Lok products for those looking for a 100% plastic free solution that is home compostable in some markets and recyclable in others. Next-generation Closing Machines Featuring Laser-Stitch Technology—which indicates if a bag has been opened while also preventing bags from tearing.

“We remain focused on delivering solutions that are not only innovative, but also focused on sustainability. We understand that there is no one-size-fits-all closure that meets the varying sustainability needs of our international customers,” said Don Carrell, CEO, Kwik Lok. “Our team will be available at IBIE to demonstrate our latest innovations and to help guide our current and potential customers in selecting the sustainable closure technology that best meets their business needs and market requirements.”

Executives Share Sustainability, Supply Chain and Diversity Best Practices:

During the show, Kwik Lok executives will present on topics related to sustainability and supply chain.

Director of Global Supply Chain Maggie Brown will participate in a panel discussion about supply chain challenges on Monday, September 19 on the ACD Stage of the RBA Bakers Center from 11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Engineering Product Manager Viktoria Pakhnyuk, PhD, and Sales Manager Jesse Garcia will discuss sustainability during the Tortilla Industry Association’s Tech Conference on Saturday, September 17 at W325-327 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Chief People Officer, Christy Petty will join other leaders in the industry at two learning opportunities on Monday, September 19 How to Start Building Your Diversity Initiative – Best Practices from Industry Peers. Leaders from the ABA DEI Working Group and BEMA DEI Task Force share their insights on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and discuss findings from ABA’s 2022 Baking Industry DE&I Study. Monday, September 19, 9-10 a.m. ABA BEMA Booth How to Start Building Your Diversity Initiative – Best Practices from Industry Peers. Leaders from the ABA DEI Working Group and BEMA DEI Task Force share their insights on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and discuss findings from ABA’s 2022 Baking Industry DE&I Study on Monday, September 19, 11:00am-Noon, IBIEducate Session



For more information, or to arrange a meeting with a Kwik Lok sales representative at the show contact sales@kwiklok.com.

About Kwik-Lok

Kwik Lok brings over 65 years of expertise to deliver advanced engineering and design that you can trust. Kwik Lok is committed to delivering new and innovative solutions. We work with our customers and industry partners to identify their unique needs – plus we provide the ongoing customer support you can rely on.