Kyle Becoming Pie Capital of Texas began with Local Texas Pie Company

For years, the Texas Pie Company has seen first-timers and regulars stop by for a slice of sweet, savory pie. It’s no wonder why the city saw the Texas Pie Company as more than just a dessert shop, but a way to put Kyle on the map for any traveler passing through town.

When driving down Kyle’s quaint West Center Street, you pass The Rail House restaurant, VFW Post 12058, a bar named Room 111, and Kyle City Hall before taking in the massive slice of pie sitting atop the green Texas Pie Company building. The hulking slice of cherry pie sits on a table-sized yellow plate, and people drive far and wide to take a quick picture with the iconic sign before heading indoors for a slice they can actually take a bite of.

“Our pie sign has now become iconic, we’ve had thousands of pictures of it posted on the Internet,” said owner Julie Albertson.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: My San Antonio