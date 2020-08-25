La Brea Bakery Recognized as “Best Bread in Los Angeles”

For more than 30 years, La Brea Bakery has been a local staple providing high quality artisan bread to the Los Angeles community. We take our customers’ wants and needs to heart and always aim to deliver delicious and accessible options, so being recognized in Los Angeles Magazine’s recent Best of LA awards is truly a testament to our commitment to our LA neighbors.

Our friends at Los Angeles Magazine held their annual Best of Los Angeles awards, polling over 67,000 people to determine their favorite spots around the city. Up against many admirable bakeries and restaurants in the area, La Brea Bakery is excited to announce that we were named winner in the “Best Bread” category of the Best of Los Angeles awards.

Not only are we humbled to have been nominated by such a force in the local media but having been voted on by the public truly validates all that our bakers do at the café.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: La Brea Bakery