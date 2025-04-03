La Brea Bakery’s New Pretzel Line Brings an Elevated Twist to Artisan Bread

America’s #1 Artisan Bread Brand Launches Authentic German-Style Pretzel Buns, Sausage Buns, and Baguettes, Made with Simple Ingredients



LOS ANGELES – La Brea Bakery, America’s #1 artisan bread brand, is redefining the pretzel category with the debut of its new Soft Pretzel line. Handcrafted using the same simple ingredients and time-honored techniques that have earned the trust of consumers for over 35 years, the lineup delivers a premium, better-for-you take on a classic category that continues to gain popularity.

La Brea Bakery’s new artisan Pretzel Buns, Pretzel Sausage Buns and Pretzel Baguettes bring the rich flavor of traditional Bavarian pretzels to the in-store bakery. Made with simple, clean ingredients that today’s shoppers expect, each variety features a crisp golden brown crust, a soft, chewy interior and a buttery finish. As demand for premium, restaurant-quality bread at home continues to grow, La Brea Bakery’s Soft Pretzel breads offer a versatile and unique option, perfect for everything from grilling season to everyday meals. Because of their versatility and consumer appeal from a brand consumers trust, the new selections provide retailers with high-quality, on-trend products that drive repeat purchases and build lasting customer loyalty.

“Shoppers today are seeking more from their bread,” states Brie Buenning, Senior Director of Marketing at La Brea Bakery. “Our pretzel line offers a new take on a beloved classic that uses real ingredients and proven techniques to deliver delicious pretzel flavor and texture.”

The new line is expected to hit shelves later this year and includes:

Pretzel Buns: Featuring a crisp crust and soft interior with a buttery finish, La Brea Bakery’s Pretzel Buns provide a mouth-watering base for grilling season favorites. Pair with a homemade Smash Burger, Hot Roast Beef Dip, or Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.





Featuring a crisp crust and soft interior with a buttery finish, La Brea Bakery’s Pretzel Buns provide a mouth-watering base for grilling season favorites. Pair with a homemade Smash Burger, Hot Roast Beef Dip, or Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Pretzel Sausage Buns : A gourmet twist on the classic hot dog bun, these Pretzel Sausage Buns offer the same artisan texture and rich flavor as the Pretzel Buns. Ideal for grilled bratwurst, braised beef cheesesteaks, or a savory breakfast omelet sandwich.





A gourmet twist on the classic hot dog bun, these Pretzel Sausage Buns offer the same artisan texture and rich flavor as the Pretzel Buns. Ideal for grilled bratwurst, braised beef cheesesteaks, or a savory breakfast omelet sandwich. Pretzel Baguettes: This isn’t your classic baguette. Elevate charcuterie boards with La Brea Bakery’s Pretzel Baguettes, featuring a golden brown crust and soft, chewy center. Perfect for upscale subs, dipping boards, or served warm with hearty comfort dishes.

For more information about La Brea Bakery’s pretzel bread line and to stay up to date on when and where the products will be available, please visit https://www.labreabakery.com.

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is North America’s No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery breads are sold at grocery stores, online retailers and restaurant channels across the country. Find La Brea Bakery breads near you: www.labreabakery.com/where-to-buy and follow on Instagram and Facebook.