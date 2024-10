Harvest Valley Bakery will be rebranded as Cooper Street Bakery

Cooper Street Snacks, a family-owned company that makes cookies and granola bakes, has acquired Harvest Valley Bakery, Inc., 348 Civic Road, La Salle, a manufacturer of private label cookies, brownies, bars and bites for distribution in retail, vending and institutional markets.

Harvest Valley also specializes in custom formulations and manufacturing.

