Lady M’s Sweet Surprises for April

There is something magical about April—when the world reawakens with fresh possibilities while cherished traditions return. This month at Lady M, we find ourselves in this beautiful balance, introducing an exciting new creation while welcoming back beloved classics that have captured your hearts.

Introducing Our Newest Masterpiece

Sesame Checkers makes its grand debut this month—a visual masterpiece that celebrates contrast and harmony. This striking creation features an elegant checkerboard pattern of classic vanilla and black sesame sponge cakes, creating a playful visual design that hints at the flavor journey to come.

To read more, please visit Lady M Confections.