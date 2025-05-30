Lallemand and Moulins Soufflet Enter into Exclusive Negotiations Regarding the Sale of AIT Ingredients and Solyve

Lallemand enters exclusive talks to acquire AIT Ingredients and Solyve from Moulins Soufflet, expanding its business

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA — Moulins Soufflet (a subsidiary of Groupe InVivo) and Lallemand Inc. have entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the proposed acquisition by Lallemand of the two following companies:

– AIT Ingredients, a leading global producer of baking ingredients supplying technical solutions (improvers, correctors, and enzymes) as well as creative solutions (sourdoughs, cereal ingredients, mixes) for applications across the bakery, flour milling, and pasta industry.

– Solyve is a specialist producer of GMO-free and organic enzyme solutions for use across the oenology, fruit juices, baking, plant-based beverages, and animal nutrition sectors. It also produces sourdough starters for the baking industry.

Antoine Chagnon, CEO of Lallemand: “With the presence of AIT Ingredients in France, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, APAC, and Africa, and Solyve in France, these proposed acquisitions will reinforce our presence and increase our global footprint and production capacity and better enable us to meet the requirements of our existing and new customers across the baking, flour milling, oenology, and other beverages sectors.”

Thierry Blandinieres, CEO of InVivo Group: “With its unique expertise in research and

microorganisms, Lallemand will bring the vision and expertise necessary to successfully take over and grow both companies AIT Ingredients and Solyve. Lallemand is committed to this and has the investment capacity to make it happen. For InVivo, the completion of this project will enable us to accelerate the implementation of our strategic plan, which is based on refocusing on field crops, in particular wheat and barley, in order to establish solid, structured, and sustainable vertical supply chains.”

The proposed transactions are expected to close in summer 2025 subject to customary statutory consultations of the works councils of Moulins Soufflet, AIT Ingredients, and Solyve, prior required regulatory consents and closing conditions.

About Lallemand

Lallemand is a privately held global company, headquartered in Canada, whose focus is on the development, production and marketing of yeasts, bacteria, fungi and enzyme-based solutions across the baking, food ingredients, human and animal nutrition and health, biofuels & distilled spirits, crop protection/nutrition, oenology and brewing sectors. Lallemand is present in more than 50 countries, operates more than 50 production plants and has circa 5,500 employees.

For more information, please visit the website: www.lallemand.com

About Moulins Soufflet – InVivo Group

Moulins Soufflet has been one of France’s leading millers since 1978, perpetuating its agronomic, milling and baking expertise by selecting and blending French wheat to offer high-quality, sustainable flours for artisan bakers, distributors and food manufacturers in France and abroad. With its brands Baguepi Farine Responsable, Melior, Mozaik, Levia, and its range of services, Moulins Soufflet helps artisan bakers bring out the best in their know-how and offer gourmet products that respect tradition and the planet.

About InVivo Group

The InVivo group is one of Europe’s leading agricultural groups, with a turnover of €11,7 billion, and a workforce of more than 14,500 employees. Established in 36 countries, it has more than 92 industrial sites, including 65 in France. This key figure in food sovereignty operates along the entire value chain, from farm to fork, as a leader in each of its four major strategic business lines: international grain trade, agriculture, agri-food (Malting, Milling/ingredients/bakery, wine), gardening and food distribution.

For more information: invivo-group.com / Twitter @InVivoGroup