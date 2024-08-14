Lallemand Makes Strategic Investment in Turkish Enzyme Company Livzym

Lallemand Inc. (through its Swiss affiliate, Danstar Ferment AG) has completed an equity investment in Livzym Biotechnologies

MONTREAL, Canada — We are pleased to announce that Lallemand Inc. (through its Swiss affiliate, Danstar Ferment AG) has completed an equity investment in Livzym Biotechnologies (“Livzym”) as part of a strategic collaboration within industrial enzymes.

Livzym has over the last 9 years successfully developed a range of enzymes for mainly food and animal feed applications based on their fungi-based technology platform. The recently commissioned enzyme plant in Tuzla near Istanbul, Turkey provides state-of-the-art enzyme production capabilities. The Lallemand investment in Livzym, alongside equity raised from Turkish investors, will contribute to financing the expansion of the Tuzla plant to meet the growing demand for enzymes. As part of the strategic collaboration, Lallemand will market and distribute Livzym enzymes to customers worldwide and will involve cooperation around the development and production of the enzymes in Turkey.

Commenting on the development, Lars Asferg, President of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients said, “We are committed to making biotechnology one of the answers to the challenges the World faces with respect to nutrition, health and the environment. Lallemand is a major global producer of yeast and entered in 2019 the baking enzyme market with our proprietary “LallZyme” range based on our yeast technology. We have since expanded our enzyme presence with acquisitions of the BASF “Nutrilife” food and “Spartec” bio-fuel enzymes businesses. The strategic collaboration with Livzym and their fungal development and production platform perfectly complements our position within the enzymes sector. The Inclusion of Livzym’s enzymes within Lallemand’s portfolio will enable us to provide our customers with an exciting range of high-performance enzymes”.

Dr. Serdar Uysal, Founder and CEO of Livzym said: “The future of food and agriculture is vital for global sustainability, with biotechnology playing a key role in transforming production technologies. LIVZYM is the first industrial enzyme producer to be based in Turkey enabling us to service customers across the Europe, Asia, Middle East and African regions. We are very excited about our strategic investment partnership with Lallemand, a leading global fermentation company, seeing it as a significant opportunity to advance sustainability and enzyme and alternative protein technologies through our precision fermentation capabilities.

About Livzym

LIVZYM Biotechnologies is Turkey’s first and only domestic industrial enzyme producer using modern biotechnological methods supported by a strong R&D infrastructure, deep technical know-how, and team of experts. As the very first industrial enzyme producer within a wide region that includes the Middle East, North Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (including Russia), LIVZYM produces high-quality enzymes, to meet the needs of its customers across a wide range of industries.

About Lallemand Inc.

Lallemand is a family-owned business, headquartered in Canada, whose focus is on the development, production, and marketing of yeasts, bacteria, fungi, and enzyme-based solutions across the baking, food ingredients, human and animal nutrition, and health, biofuels & distilled spirits, crop protection/nutrition, oenology, and brewing sectors. Lallemand is present in more than 50 countries, operates more than 50 production plants, and has circa 5,500 employees. For more information, please visit the website: www.lallemand.com