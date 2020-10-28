Lantic and DouxMatok Partner to Offer Cane-based Sugar Reduction Solution to the U.S. Food Industry

MONTREAL, VANCOUVER, British Columbia and PETACH TIKVA, Israel — Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX: RSI), parent of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic“), one of the leading sugar manufacturers in North America, and DouxMatok, a food-tech company and pioneer in the development of efficient flavor delivery technologies, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to deliver a unique sugar reduction solution based on cane sugar, to food companies in North America. DouxMatok’s solution, which was validated in multiple consumer tests and professional panels, is expected to be available to the food industry in the United States as of 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to have secured an exclusive cane sugar manufacturing agreement with DouxMatok for this innovative technology that adds an important and much desired customer solution to our natural sweetener portfolio,” said John Holliday, President and CEO of Lantic. “As we see a noticeable trend towards a return to natural cane sugar in many consumer products, the reduction of 30 to 50 percent in sugar content makes this move even more compelling. With proven commercial manufacturing in place, we are ready to support the commercialization of this new solution to food companies in the U.S. market.”

DouxMatok’s solution is based on real cane sugar and, therefore, has the same sensorial profile, taste and other functionalities as sugar. Its patented technology works by maximizing the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors, enhancing consumers’ perception of sweetness. This allows for considerable reduction in sugar content, while retaining the same taste consumers know and love. The solution offers a wide range of applications, including: cookies, cakes, confectionery and chocolate. DouxMatok’s technology platform is backed by 24 granted patents and has been developed for over six years by a leading multidisciplinary team of scientists.

Over the past two years, Lantic and DouxMatok have worked together to transition this innovation from pilot testing to successful commercial scale manufacturing within Lantic’s existing sugar refining business, making industrial volumes already available. The companies are working collaboratively with selected food companies to support the development of new products as well as the reformulation of existing products with less sugar, more fibers and proteins to secure overall better nutrition.

“This exciting collaboration with Lantic represents an important step towards commercialization of our solution,” said Eran Baniel, CEO of DouxMatok. “In working with Lantic and its passionate entrepreneurial team, we are confident we have the right partner to take on the largest sugar market in the world. We are particularly excited about our part in helping make the food we love healthier, especially amid growing concerns around rising obesity.”

About DouxMatok

DouxMatok is pioneering the development of efficient flavor delivery technologies while improving the nutritional profile of food products. Patented through 24 granted patents, its sugar reduction solution maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Independent consumer and expert sensory panel tests have confirmed that, when using DouxMatok sugar, it is possible to reduce 30%-50% of the sugar content in a wide range of food products while retaining consumer preferences. For more details: www.douxmatok.com.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.