Latest COVID-19 Industry Impact Report Available

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their latest COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, held very steady a little over +10%, in spite of going up against the Father’s Day 2019 sales bump, that fell a week earlier than in 2020. Natural cheese is the largest dairy category with sales of $296 million, followed by milk and yogurt. To date, June shows continued acceleration in sales gains for random weight, non-UPC deli meat from the week prior, at +8.8%. The in-store bakery does continue to be an area of service differentiation amid pandemic shopping fears.

Access the full report here.

Review previous reports released by IDDBA here.

