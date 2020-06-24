Latest COVID-19 Industry Impact Report Available

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli June 24, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their latest COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, held very steady a little over +10%, in spite of going up against the Father’s Day 2019 sales bump, that fell a week earlier than in 2020. Natural cheese is the largest dairy category with sales of $296 million, followed by milk and yogurt. To date, June shows continued acceleration in sales gains for random weight, non-UPC deli meat from the week prior, at +8.8%. The in-store bakery does continue to be an area of service differentiation amid pandemic shopping fears.

Access the full report here.

Review previous reports released by IDDBA here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

