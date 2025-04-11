Lawrence Foods’ Premium Mousse Mixes are Simple to Produce in Bakeries and Foodservice

Lawrence Foods’ premium mousse mixes have an airy, light texture and superior flavor with the ease of a just-add-milk process. The elegance and complexity of a rich mousse is now easy to produce in bakeries and foodservice. Our mousse can be used to fill cakes, create parfaits or simply serve in a glass.

The Pantone Color Institute has crowned Mocha Mousse as the official Color of the Year for 2025. This soft, chocolatey brown hue is intended to encapsulate themes of comfort, wellness, and the growing trend of “little treat culture”.

Mousse is a great way to mix up offerings. 91% of consumers are more inclined to visit establishments that provide new items.

