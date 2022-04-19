Leading the Food Color Market in Sustainability: GNT Reveals Ambitious Targets in New Report

EXBERRY® Coloring Foods supplier GNT has published a major new report that sets out its plans to become the leader in its field on sustainability.

Each year, GNT produces more than 11,500 metric tons of EXBERRY® concentrates from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants – enough to color over 40 billion servings of food and drink.

To ensure the company is fit for the future, it has unveiled a sustainability roadmap for 2030 to optimize its environmental and social impacts across its global operations. The full plans feature in GNT’s new ‘Sustainability Report 2021,’ which also includes detailed information on its performance last year.

Frederik Hoeck, Managing Director at GNT Group B.V., said: “Since GNT was founded in 1978, we’ve been revolutionizing the food coloring industry with our plant-based EXBERRY® solutions. Today, we’re known for offering the most natural solutions on the market. We now want to take this to the next level and lead the industry in sustainability too. As a family business, sustainability and caring for future generations have always been part of our DNA.”

GNT’s sustainability strategy is built around four key pillars: better products, better operations, better agriculture, and better for people. It features a total of 17 targets for 2030, including cutting the Product Environmental Footprint for EXBERRY® product ranges by 25% and reducing the intensity of factories’ CO2-equivalent emissions by at least 50%.

Furthermore, due to GNT’s strong vertical integration, the company will soon be in a position to report on greenhouse gas emissions for 80% of EXBERRY® products. Covering scopes 1, 2 and 3, this data will provide important advantages for food and beverage brands as it will enable them to calculate final products’ total environmental footprint.

Rutger de Kort, Sustainability Manager at GNT Group B.V., said: “We’re positioning our EXBERRY® brand as the most sustainable food coloring solution on the market. GNT is committed to driving industry standards higher than ever before by providing colors that deliver on cost-in-use, performance, naturalness, and sustainability. Achieving our goals won’t be easy, but we’re already making excellent progress across multiple areas.”

To read GNT’s ‘Sustainability report 2021,’ click here: https://exberry.com/en/sustainability-report-2021/

About EXBERRY®

EXBERRY® is the global market leader in Coloring Foods – plant-based concentrates manufactured from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using only gentle physical methods such as chopping, boiling, and filtering. EXBERRY® is synonymous with high-performance color solutions based on the most natural concept of coloring food with food. The brand provides the widest range on the market, comprising more than 400 shades. It is suitable for practically all food and drink, including confectionery, dairy and bakery products, soft and alcoholic beverages, and savory applications. The concentrates are valued worldwide for their ease of use, brilliance, performance, and the complete vertical integration of the supply chain, which ensures full traceability, price, and stock stability. GNT is committed to driving industry standards higher by ensuring EXBERRY® Coloring Foods deliver on cost-in-use, performance, naturalness, and sustainability. In applying EXBERRY® products, manufacturers are assured to receive highly professional support ranging from strategic product development to production integration and regulatory advice. EXBERRY® is the favored color solution used by more than 2,000 food and beverage companies including the leading food and beverage producers in the world.

About GNT

The GNT Group is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of specialized, future-proof products from only natural ingredients. It is internationally renowned for its EXBERRY® portfolio, the leading global brand in Coloring Foods. Founded in 1978, the company offers unparalleled agricultural competence combined with first-rate process-engineering expertise. GNT delivers a full range of color concentrates sourced exclusively from edible fruits, vegetable, and plants. Sustainability is a key priority for GNT and the company has set a series of ambitious targets for 2030 to optimize its environmental and social impacts. The company is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, and has global reach with customers in 75 countries and offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.