Legacy Bakehouse Acquires Classic Cookie

WAUKESHA, Wis.-Legacy Bakehouse (“Legacy”), a Wisconsin-based contract and private label manufacturer of baked snacks, announces acquisition of Mannon Specialty Foods, Inc. dba Classic Cookie (“Classic Cookie”), a Sevierville, TN-based baker of premium cookie products. This acquisition expands Legacy’s baking categories and geographic reach while adding a retail brand with national distribution. This is the second bakery acquisition by Legacy Bakehouse in six months, having acquired the production site and assets of Angelic Bakehouse in July of 2024.

Classic Cookie, founded in 1984, sells its premium cookies through Walmart as well as other national and regional retailers and distribution partners. The company’s products are also a favorite among fundraising organizations nationwide. Classic Cookie operates a 50,000 sq. ft. SQF commercial bakery in Sevierville, TN, which was recently expanded to accommodate continued strong growth.

Legacy Bakehouse is a 107-year-old, Wisconsin-based leader in developing and manufacturing a range of baked snacks and snack components, including pita chips, tortillas, rye chips, garlic chips, bread sticks, and more. Known for their outstanding quality and dependability, Legacy products are used by leading brands, emergent brands, and private labels. Legacy was acquired by Benford Capital Partners (BCP) in 2023.

“Classic Cookie is a major step, expanding our baked snacks capabilities, capacity, markets, and customers,” said Alain Vallet-Sandre, Chief Commercial Officer at Legacy Bakehouse. “Adding our contract manufacturing and private label capabilities to Classic Cookie’s strong sales channels, as well as expanding our salty/savory snacking platform to include sweet, rounds out our offerings, increasing Legacy’s attractiveness as a partner to a broader cross-section of customers.”

The Classic Cookie acquisition expands Legacy’s bakery categories and adds an emerging brand with retail distribution to Legacy’s portfolio. It also adds diverse cookie and brownie production capabilities to its contract manufacturing and private label product portfolio. The Sevierville, TN location will be the third production facility in Legacy’s growing production network.

“Classic Cookie is a strategic acquisition in our evolving baking platform,” said Brian Behm, Principal at Benford. “Classic Cookie’s primary channels, including national retail, vending, contract manufacturing, private label, and fundraising are complementary to Legacy’s.”

ABOUT LEGACY BAKEHOUSE

Founded in 1917, Legacy is one of the oldest commercial bakers and contract manufacturers in the greater Midwest. Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Legacy operates two production facilities serving leading brands, emergent brands, and private label customers. Baked snacks and components produced by Legacy include pita chips, tortillas, bagel chips, rye chips, bread sticks, croutons, and more. For more information on Legacy Bakehouse, visit: legacybakehouse.com

ABOUT BENFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 2004, Benford Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buying and building leading lower-middle market companies in partnership with founders and management. Since its inception, Benford Capital has acquired 55 companies and currently owns 15 platform companies. BCP’s industry areas of focus include industrial technology, consumer products and food, B2B e-commerce, and agricultural products and services. BCP is currently investing from its $200 million Fund II and has approximately $350 million of total capital under management. For more information, please visit benfordcapital.com.