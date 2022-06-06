Leonard Novelty Bakery Announced a Recall Involving Carrot Cake Squares Due to Undeclared Walnuts

Leonard Novelty Bakery announced today a recall involving Carrot Cake Squares sold in our Bakery departments due to undeclared walnuts. These products (pictured below) bear the following UPC code 0-96162-12483-8. Affected lots include: SL21R 10222 12483, SL21R 10322 12483 and SL21R 10822 12483 and were sold from early May until May 17. This recall does not apply to any other lot codes of Carrot Cake Squares or other UPC codes or varieties of Cake Squares sold in our Bakery departments.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Guests who have purchased the product may return it to the store for a full refund. Guests with questions may contact Leonard Novelty Bakery at 201-296-0888 Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM EST.