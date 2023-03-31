Les Aliments Dainty Foods launches Gluten Free Baking Mixes & All Purpose Flour

WINDSOR, ON – Dainty Rice, the Canadian Rice Company, is excited to announce the launch of an innovative line of Gluten Free Baking Mixes.

The Dainty Rice brand is long-established and well-loved for the quality rice varieties it brings to Canadian dinner tables. This new line of products is leveraging Dainty’s 140 years of expertise around rice and rice flour. Rice flour, produced by the Dainty flour mill within our gluten free certified facility, is a key ingredient in the new products.

The 4 easy-to-make baking mixes are: Chocolate Cake, Doughnut Pancakes, Fudgy Brownies, and Vanilla Cupcakes. Each requires only 5-10 minutes of prep and a couple of ingredients before being oven-ready!

An All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour blend rounds out the line-up. It is an ideal substitute for any recipe calling for wheat flour. It can be used in a 1-to-1 ratio for all your favourite baking recipes.

In addition to the simple on-pack recipes, Dainty chefs and Jonathan Cheung, have created a wide assortment of simple recipes for the baking mixes and flour. Exciting new recipes will continue to be added to the Dainty website. www.dainty.ca

With a focus on creating a simple yet delicious product, the new Dainty Gluten Free Baking Mixes feature pronounceable ingredients with zero artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

The packaging is made from an innovative material which contains 25% post-consumer recycled material and is technically 100% recyclable.

The essence behind this line of baking mixes was simplicity, affordability, and simply fabulous taste!

Shh… no one will even know they are gluten free.

Simple Rice. Simple Life.