Lesaffre Appoints Christine M’Rini Puel as Chief R&D Officer

Lesaffre, a key global player in fermentation, announces the appointment of Christine M’Rini Puel as Chief R&D Officer. As such, she joined the Group’s Executive Committee on 1st of January 2022. She succeeds Carmen Arruda, who is taking over the management of Biospringer, following the appointment of Brice-Audren Riché as CEO of Lesaffre.

“I fully share Lesaffre’s values and desire to innovate in all its sectors of activity. Indeed, the study of micro-organisms and fermentation represents a fantastic potential for innovation in food and nutrition & health sectors, whether human, animal or environmental. I am therefore delighted to put my thirty years of experience at the service of Lesaffre’s ambition to work together to better nourish and protect the planet”, says Christine M’Rini Puel.

“Research & Development has always been at the heart of Lesaffre’s DNA and represents one of the major pillars of our development strategy. We are delighted to welcome Christine M’Rini Puel as head of this department. Thanks to her wide-ranging experience, she has the ideal profile to continue to accelerate innovation in our two main business areas: bread-making and nutrition & health”, adds Brice-Audren Riché, Lesaffre’s CEO.

