Lesaffre supports Gut Microbiota for Health, a platform created by European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility

Lesaffre becomes gold sponsor of Gut Microbiota For Health (GMFH), a platform created by the Gut Microbiota and Health section of the European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility (ESNM). The aim of this platform is to provide information, foster research, training and dissemination of knowledge of the role of the gut microbiota in intestinal and non-intestinal health and disease, prevention and therapeutic, and extended to probiotics.

Launched in 2012, Gut Microbiota for Health platform shares knowledge and promote debate regarding gut microbiota. Its mission is to raise awareness and interest on the gut’s microbial community and its importance for our health and quality of life, both among the scientific and medical community and society in general. With more than 135,000 members around the globe, the platform has become an international benchmark for gut microbiota information and debate.

As part of this sponsorship, Lesaffre will support GMFH in providing information on gut microbiota and its role on health, built on science accuracy, clearness, and factchecking. Lesaffre can benefit from the scientific expertise and knowledge in the field of GMFH as well as the opportunity to be involved in projects dedicated to raise awareness on gut microbiota.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lesaffre