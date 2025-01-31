Loacker Celebrates 100 Years with Italian-American Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis

Partnership will bring signature recipes, exclusive appearances and a limited-edition giveaway to fans during the Italian brand’s 100th anniversary year



NEW YORK — To celebrate 100 years, Loacker – the iconic Italian wafer and confectionery company – is delighted to announce a year-long partnership with globally renowned Italian-American celebrity chef and Emmy-award winning TV personality Giada De Laurentiis. The new collaboration will bring several surprises to fans throughout the brand’s milestone anniversary year, honoring the “pure goodness” that has defined Loacker’s wafers and chocolate specialties for a century.

“We are overjoyed to welcome Giada to the Loacker family,” said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. “For 100 years, Loacker’s core values of premium ingredients, quality and tradition haven’t changed. We believe in celebrating all of life’s moments through intentional indulgence, whether that be our 100th anniversary or simply enjoying a delicious treat at home. Giada shares our values and has captured the hearts of millions of Americans by sharing her Italian heritage and traditions through food. We’re thrilled to kick off this milestone partnership to help more fans fall in love with Loacker.”

From new recipes and exclusive appearances to a limited-edition giveaway launching in collaboration with Giadzy, the Italian lifestyle and e-commerce platform by Giada, the partnership will bring hundreds of moments of joy throughout the year. Fans can expect:

New signature recipes from Giada that will exclusively feature Loacker products

VIP appearances from Giada

A limited-edition Loacker x Giadzy by Giada De Laurentiis gift box that will be given away to 100 lucky fans for 100 days

“I grew up eating Loacker with my family, so this partnership is a special one for me,” said Giada De Laurentiis. “I can still remember tasting their light and crispy wafers in my childhood kitchen, where my nonna taught us the value of using pure Italian ingredients. To this day, I could list countless reasons why I love Loacker, from their phenomenal craftsmanship and traditions, to their high-quality ingredients – like 100% Italian hazelnuts. It’s an honor to be celebrating 100 years of Loacker with the entire Loacker family. I can’t wait to share all the surprises we have planned for this year!”

In addition to surprises, the integrated partnership will tell a story about Giada’s love for Loacker – and the brand’s focus on quality and taste above all else for 100 years – with vibrant and authentic content appearing across paid, earned, owned and social channels.

More details on all partnership elements will be announced soon. Fans can stay updated by checking the Loacker and Giadzy websites or by following Loacker on Instagram @loackerusa.

To learn more about Loacker, visit loackerusa.com. To learn more about Giadzy by Giada De Laurentiis, visit giadzy.com.

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps 100 years ago, Loacker USA is proud to be partnering with Giada De Laurentiis in 2025 to celebrate a century of pure goodness.

The geography of Loacker’s origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients.

“Che bontà!” means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, Loacker has been offering the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of their magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano, Italy. Not much has changed since then: Loacker now makes all their delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto (IT) and Heinfels (AT), using only carefully selected ingredients, with no trace of any artificial flavorings, added colors or preservatives, and pack their snacks fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why Loacker is constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice. To learn more about Loacker, visit loackerusa.com or follow Loacker on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.

About Giadzy

Launched in 2016 by Emmy award-winning personality Giada De Laurentiis, Giadzy is a lifestyle and e-commerce platform that brings the best of Italy – including its least-known yet most delicious food products – directly to your home. Along with Italy-inspired lifestyle tips on entertaining and food, and blogs covering wellness, beauty, and style, Giadzy showcases a wide range of pantry products, personally curated by De Laurentiis including Giadzy’s own line of specialty products, from mostly small, family-owned producers whose goods are only available in certain regions of Italy. Visit the site at giadzy.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.

About Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis is the founder of Giadzy, an e-commerce marketplace featuring Italian-made ingredients, in addition to their namesake Giadzy pasta, olive oil, tomatoes and spices. Giada is the author of 10 New York Times bestselling cookbooks, with her forthcoming 11th cookbook, Super Italian, debuting in March 2025. She is also a successful restaurateur with restaurants GIADA and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas, Luna by Giada in Scottsdale, in addition to being an Emmy-award winning television personality of Food Network’s Everyday Italian, Giada at Home, Giada In Italy, Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Giada Entertains, Giada On The Beach, Giada at Home 2.0, Giada and Bobby in Italy, and NBC Today Show contributor. With an impressive background of culinary training from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and a unique, personable charm, she is a globally revered celebrity chef who continues to prove her skill and accessibility.