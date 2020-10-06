Looking Beyond Polls to Understand This Election

The 2020 national election cycle has already proven highly complex, and it’s important to go beyond conventional analysis to understand how things might play out.

That’s the emphatic opinion of Jim Ellis, Senior Political Analyst for BIPAC, the Business-Industry Political Action Committee. BIPAC has been a valuable resource for American Bakers Association in helping to guide its decisions on political strategies over time.

Ellis said understanding the possible outcomes from this most unusual year — which has included a pandemic, recession, national protests, and now a Supreme Court seat battle — requires a multi-level analysis.

