Louisiana Lottery Partners With Kenner-Based Cartozzo’s Bakery to Offer King Cakes for a Year Second-Chance Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery is giving players a way to have their cake and scratch it too this Mardi Gras season. For the first time ever, the Lottery’s $2 Mardi Gras scratch-off game, aptly named King Cake Cash, will feature two second-chance drawings to win a Cartozzo’s Bakery king cake each month for a year, so the revelry can continue all year long.

“For the past few years, we have partnered with Cartozzo’s to give players the chance to win king cake baking experiences at their Kenner location,” explained Lottery President Rose Hudson. “This season, we will expand that partnership to shower even more winners with Mardi Gras loot by offering second-chance drawings to win king cakes! We relish the opportunity to partner with a local business that has such deep roots in our state as Cartozzo’s.”

Players who do not win an instant prize on the $2 King Cake Cash ticket can enter it into one of two second-chance drawings. In each drawing, 10 entries will be selected to win a Cartozzo’s King Cake Club Prize to receive a large, regular king cake shipped to them each month for a year, just like the one pictured on the Lottery’s $2 King Cake Cash.

