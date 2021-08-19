MADE•WITH, Introduces New Line of Clean Ingredient Buns and Loaves

Boulder, CO – MADE•WITH, an exclusive brand to KeHE Distributors’ grocery independent retailers, announces the launch of a new line of unique and attribute-driven bakery products available to consumers starting in September.

The new line of bakery products joins a large collection of natural, organic, and non-GMO project verified products within MADE•WITH’s portfolio. With the brand’s focus on clean ingredients and better choice foods, this line introduces; Dairy Free, Kosher, and Non-GMO Brioche Hamburger Buns, Hot Dog Buns, and a Braided Challah Loaf. This new line provides consumers additional options for baked goods to try at home, from a trusted brand.

“We’ve seen an increased demand for products without artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors in the marketplace. This new line fits that consumer demand but also our ingredient philosophy of a clean and great-tasting product,” said Ben Friedland, Executive Director for the KeHE® Exclusive Brands. “We took these items a step further by also catering to different dietary needs like Dairy-Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher, which makes them truly unique in the market right now.”

According to SPINS/IRI data, consumer spend on Challah breads increased 10% in the last year. Demand for specialty and premium breads, like Challah and Brioche, have continued to grow as more consumers look to recreate their favorite restaurant menu items at home.

Look out for new MADE•WITH items coming soon, including non-GMO, organic, and kosher pretzels, vinegars, and a Grade A maple syrup.

For more information and to find a local retailer carrying MADE•WITH products, visit https://madewithfoods.com/.

About MADE•WITH

At MADE•WITH™, we offer 100+ products that focus on clean ingredients. We take pride in our ingredients, and we list them on the front of the package for the whole world to see. We aspire to provide better choices that don’t compromise the bliss of delicious, clean food. For more information about MADE•WITH products, visit https://madewithfoods.com/ or check out our social media channels: Facebook & Instagram