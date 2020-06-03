Magnolia Bakery Becomes First New York City Business to Install Human-Safe Far-UVC Light to Provide Continuous In-Store Sanitization

New York, NY — Magnolia Bakery announced today it will become the first business in New York City to install human-safe Far-UVC light to provide continuous in-store sanitization to increase protection for staff and customers. Magnolia Bakery is installing the sanitizing lights in its West Village (401 Bleecker Street) and Upper West Side (200 Columbus Avenue) retail locations as well as in its e-commerce production facility in Harlem.

“The safety and health of our employees and customers is our top priority,” said Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer for Magnolia Bakery. “We’ve instituted aggressive cleaning practices in all of the Magnolia Bakery locations that have remained open for takeout and delivery. With this new technology, we’re able to do even more to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. Healthe’s lights go above and beyond one-time disinfection, they continuously sanitize our locations while they’re in use, ensuring round-the-clock protection for our people.”

Healthe’s Cleanse Series is a suite of state-of-the-art, 24-hour round-the clock, continuous sanitization products that utilize UVA, UVC and human-safe Far-UVC light to inactivate viruses and bacteria on surfaces and in the air. Cleanse products are ideal for use in public-facing, high-traffic venues, including shops, restaurants and hotels.

Magnolia Bakery has chosen to install the following products:

Cleanse Portal , a free-standing walkthrough arch that uses human-safe Far-UVC light to inactivate bacteria and viruses on skin, clothing and goods with a dosage requirement as low as 20 seconds. The Portal will be deployed at the entrance to Magnolia Bakery’s e-commerce production facility to sanitize employees and other personnel such as delivery drivers, as they enter and exit the facility.

Cleanse Downlight , a ceiling light that incorporates human-safe Far-UVC technology to inactivate bacteria and viruses in the air and on surfaces exposed to the light. Downlights will be installed in Magnolia Bakery's e-commerce production facility and in the Bleecker St. and Columbus Ave. retail locations.

Cleanse Air-Sanitizing Troffer, which circulates room air through a HEPA-Carbon air filter and exposes it to UVA and UVC light capable of eliminating 99.99% of airborne pathogens in seconds. Troffers will be installed in Magnolia Bakery's e-commerce production facility and in the Bleecker St. and Columbus Ave. retail locations.

“Magnolia Bakery is an iconic global brand, and we’re proud to partner with them to provide leading-edge solutions for supporting the health and wellness of their employees and customers,” said Khim Lee, CEO of Healthe. “Magnolia Bakery is setting the standard for how restaurants can continue to operate in a safe manner and serve their communities in the midst of this crisis. The Cleanse products also serve as an example of the kind of protective measures that other retail and office locations will take as they emerge from shutdowns into a new normal.”

About Magnolia Bakery:

Magnolia Bakery opened its first store in New York City’s West Village in 1996 and today can be found in New York City, Boston, Chicago, LA and Washington, D.C. in the U.S., as well as franchise locations throughout the Middle East and in the Philippines and India. Renowned for its classic American desserts, Magnolia Bakery serves freshly-baked cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes, pies, cookies, brownies and bars and our world famous banana pudding, all made in small batches throughout the day at each location. In addition to what’s offered in store, Magnolia Bakery ships some of its most popular desserts across the U.S., including banana pudding, cakes and cupcakes. The bakery also offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more through its Cake Salon, including tiered wedding cakes. To learn more about Magnolia Bakery, follow @magnoliabakery.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.